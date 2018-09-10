See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Cincinnati, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Sternberg, DO

Pulmonary Disease
4.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Sternberg, DO

Dr. Richard Sternberg, DO is a Pulmonologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Sternberg works at Hospice of Southwest Ohio Inc. in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Hamilton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sternberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hospice of Southwest Ohio Inc.
    7625 Camargo Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 528-8150
  2. 2
    Mccullough-hyde Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation
    10 Office Park Dr Ste B, Hamilton, OH 45013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 893-5864
  3. 3
    Trihealth Surgical Institute LLC
    25 Office Park Dr, Hamilton, OH 45013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 893-5864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
  • UC Health West Chester Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 10, 2018
    Dr. Sternberg is very caring about his patients and he puts their comfort and health first. He makes sure that each patient understands their personal health care plan of action and makes sure all medicines and medical devices are available . I would highly recommend Dr. Sternberg to any and all who have breathing problems or shortness of breath.
    Amy Auer in Hamilton, OH — Sep 10, 2018
    About Dr. Richard Sternberg, DO

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1356333470
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Sternberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sternberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sternberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sternberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sternberg has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sternberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sternberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sternberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sternberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sternberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

