Dr. Richard Sternberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Sternberg, DO is a Pulmonologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Sternberg works at
Hospice of Southwest Ohio Inc.7625 Camargo Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243 Directions (513) 528-8150
Mccullough-hyde Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation10 Office Park Dr Ste B, Hamilton, OH 45013 Directions (513) 893-5864
Trihealth Surgical Institute LLC25 Office Park Dr, Hamilton, OH 45013 Directions (513) 893-5864
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Sternberg is very caring about his patients and he puts their comfort and health first. He makes sure that each patient understands their personal health care plan of action and makes sure all medicines and medical devices are available . I would highly recommend Dr. Sternberg to any and all who have breathing problems or shortness of breath.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Sternberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sternberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sternberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sternberg has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sternberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sternberg speaks Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sternberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sternberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sternberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sternberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.