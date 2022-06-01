See All Ophthalmologists in Boulder, CO
Dr. Richard Stewart, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (28)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Stewart, MD

Dr. Richard Stewart, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Foothills Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Stewart works at InSight Vision Group in Boulder, CO with other offices in Longmont, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stewart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    InSight LASIK - Boulder
    4430 Arapahoe Ave Ste 155, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 402-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    InSight Vision Group - Longmont
    1332 Vivian St, Longmont, CO 80501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 402-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Foothills Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Astigmatism
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Astigmatism

Treatment frequency



Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Cofinity
    • Colorado Access
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • National Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    Jun 01, 2022
    I could not be happier with the results of my cataract surgeries. Everyone was thorough, helpful, and professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Stewart
    Laurel — Jun 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Stewart, MD
    About Dr. Richard Stewart, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932113578
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
