Dr. Richard Stock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Stock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Stock, MD
Dr. Richard Stock, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Stock works at
Dr. Stock's Office Locations
-
1
Radiation Oncology Associates1184 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stock?
Dr Stock is amazing . I am very fortunate to have him as my doctor. He is thorough and compassionate. Because of his care I am confident my therapy will be a success . Nicholas B .
About Dr. Richard Stock, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1497726970
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stock accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stock using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stock works at
Dr. Stock speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.