Dr. Richard Stoler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Stoler, DO
Overview of Dr. Richard Stoler, DO
Dr. Richard Stoler, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Garden City Hospital.
Dr. Stoler works at
Dr. Stoler's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Institute of Michigan Pllc14555 Levan Rd Ste 206, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 261-8040
-
2
St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital36475 5 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 462-3222
Hospital Affiliations
- Garden City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stoler?
About Dr. Richard Stoler, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1497715072
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoler works at
Dr. Stoler has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.