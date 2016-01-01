Overview of Dr. Richard Stoler, DO

Dr. Richard Stoler, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Garden City Hospital.



Dr. Stoler works at Orthopedic Institute of Michigan Pllc in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.