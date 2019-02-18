Overview

Dr. Richard Stone, MD is a Dermatologist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Stone works at Stone Dermatology in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.