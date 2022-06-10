See All Neurosurgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Richard Stovall, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Stovall, MD

Dr. Richard Stovall, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, Texas and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Stovall works at Central Texas Brain & Spine - North Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in San Marcos, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stovall's Office Locations

  1
    Central Texas Brain & Spine - North Austin
    2217 Park Bend Dr Ste 400, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 221-5537
  2
    Austin Brain & Spine - San Marcos
    1251 Sadler Dr Ste 2100, San Marcos, TX 78666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 767-1166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 10, 2022
    I recently had along surgery by Dr. Stovall. I had previous surgery several years ago by him. Dr. Stovall is very professional and intelligent and that is why I went to him for my 2nd surgery recently! He really seems to care about the patient even though he is very busy! I highly recommend him for anyone needing neurosurgery! I would not go to anyone but him for this type of surgery!
    — Jun 10, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Stovall, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134115595
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Neurological Surgery, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and Parkland Hospital, Dallas, TX
    Residency
    Internship
    • General Surgery, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, Texas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Stovall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stovall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stovall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stovall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stovall has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stovall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Stovall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stovall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stovall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stovall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

