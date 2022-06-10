Dr. Richard Stovall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stovall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Stovall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Stovall, MD
Dr. Richard Stovall, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, Texas and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Stovall's Office Locations
Central Texas Brain & Spine - North Austin2217 Park Bend Dr Ste 400, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (737) 221-5537
Austin Brain & Spine - San Marcos1251 Sadler Dr Ste 2100, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 767-1166
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had along surgery by Dr. Stovall. I had previous surgery several years ago by him. Dr. Stovall is very professional and intelligent and that is why I went to him for my 2nd surgery recently! He really seems to care about the patient even though he is very busy! I highly recommend him for anyone needing neurosurgery! I would not go to anyone but him for this type of surgery!
About Dr. Richard Stovall, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1134115595
Education & Certifications
- Neurological Surgery, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and Parkland Hospital, Dallas, TX
- General Surgery, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stovall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stovall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stovall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stovall has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stovall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Stovall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stovall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stovall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stovall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.