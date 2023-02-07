Dr. Richard Strabbing, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strabbing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Strabbing, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Strabbing, DO
Dr. Richard Strabbing, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Strabbing's Office Locations
Holland Office3100 N Wellness Dr, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 994-2770Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists516 Linn St, Allegan, MI 49010 Directions (616) 994-2770Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Grandville Office3501 Rivertown Point Ct Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Directions (616) 994-2770Monday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
- North Ottawa Community Health System
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Both the staff and Dr. Strabbing were very friendly. Dr. Strabbing took time with me, explained things, and didn't seem at all in a rush.
About Dr. Richard Strabbing, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Northeast Regional Medical Center
- St John Oakland Hospital
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
