Dr. Richard Strabbing, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Strabbing works at Michigan Hearing Experts in Holland, MI with other offices in Allegan, MI and Grandville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.