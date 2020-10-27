Overview of Dr. Richard Strain, MD

Dr. Richard Strain, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Strain works at Orthopaedic Associates S Browrd in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.