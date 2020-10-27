Dr. Richard Strain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Strain, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Strain, MD
Dr. Richard Strain, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Strain works at
Dr. Strain's Office Locations
Hollywood (East) Office1150 N 35th Ave Ste 390, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-3500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Pembroke Pines Office1 SW 129th Ave Ste 401, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 961-3500Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Orthopaedic Associates of South Broward, P. A.4700 Sheridan St Ste H, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Strain is the best, I have a cervical spine issue that needed surgery, he went out of his way and found me the best neurosurgeon . It relieved so much of my stress. He also did my husbands total knee replacement which he is very happy with....Thank you so much.....I trust him, honest and brilliant.
About Dr. Richard Strain, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770585127
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Harvard U
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Strain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strain accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strain works at
Dr. Strain has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strain speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Strain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strain.
