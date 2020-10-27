See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Richard Strain, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (59)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Strain, MD

Dr. Richard Strain, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.

Dr. Strain works at Orthopaedic Associates S Browrd in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Strain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hollywood (East) Office
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 390, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 961-3500
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pembroke Pines Office
    1 SW 129th Ave Ste 401, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 961-3500
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Orthopaedic Associates of South Broward, P. A.
    4700 Sheridan St Ste H, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 961-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Adhesive Capsulitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Bursitis
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Peripheral Nerve Block
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Fracture
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Chronic Neck Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Ganglion Cyst
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hip Fracture
Hip Replacement
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Replacement
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Lupus
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Meniscus Surgery
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Total Hip Replacement
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Richard Strain, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770585127
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Residency
    • Harvard U
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Strain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strain has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Strain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

