See All General Dentists in Braintree, MA
Dr. Richard Struzziero, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Struzziero, DMD

Dentistry
4.9 (138)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Richard Struzziero, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Braintree, MA. 

Dr. Struzziero works at Dr. Richard Struzziero in Braintree, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dentistry Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lauren Handwerk, DMD
Dr. Lauren Handwerk, DMD
5.0 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Patrick Mangan, DDS
Dr. Patrick Mangan, DDS
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Shapiro, DMD
Dr. Steven Shapiro, DMD
3.8 (5)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Richard Struzziero
    575 WASHINGTON ST, Braintree, MA 02184 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 848-2444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Bad Taste in Mouth
Broken Tooth
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Bad Taste in Mouth
Broken Tooth

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Varnish Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Physical Disability Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Pocket Depth Measurement Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Preseason Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Recording Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injuries Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injury Treatment Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • MetLife

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (130)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Struzziero?

    Mar 31, 2020
    Another patient of Richards for almost 40 years. Before Richard I went to a couple of Dentists who were not as concerned with pain control, and as a result I was petrified of going to the dentist. Richard cured me of that. I am a complex case that Richard has treated very well. I doubt many dentists have the experience and skill that Richard has, and who have successfully treated my issues.
    — Mar 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Struzziero, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Struzziero, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Struzziero to family and friends

    Dr. Struzziero's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Struzziero

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Struzziero, DMD.

    About Dr. Richard Struzziero, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629236559
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Struzziero, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Struzziero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Struzziero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Struzziero works at Dr. Richard Struzziero in Braintree, MA. View the full address on Dr. Struzziero’s profile.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Struzziero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Struzziero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Struzziero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Struzziero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Struzziero, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.