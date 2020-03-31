Dr. Richard Struzziero, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Struzziero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Struzziero, DMD
Overview
Dr. Richard Struzziero, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Braintree, MA.
Dr. Struzziero works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Richard Struzziero575 WASHINGTON ST, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 848-2444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Struzziero?
Another patient of Richards for almost 40 years. Before Richard I went to a couple of Dentists who were not as concerned with pain control, and as a result I was petrified of going to the dentist. Richard cured me of that. I am a complex case that Richard has treated very well. I doubt many dentists have the experience and skill that Richard has, and who have successfully treated my issues.
About Dr. Richard Struzziero, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1629236559
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Struzziero accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Struzziero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Struzziero works at
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Struzziero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Struzziero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Struzziero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Struzziero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.