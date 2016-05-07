Dr. Richard Murias, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Murias, DDS
Overview
Dr. Richard Murias, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bluffton, SC.
Locations
May River Crossing Dental35 Pondberry St, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 484-7814
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Gentle cleaning. Nice office and staff. Did not feel rushed by the doctor.
About Dr. Richard Murias, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murias accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Murias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murias.
