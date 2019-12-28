Dr. Richard Sue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Sue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Sue, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus, Bellin Memorial Hospital, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Sue works at
Locations
-
1
Osborn Ambulatory Surgical Center Ltd3330 N 2nd St Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 274-7195
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- AZ Health Concepts
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Healthcare Connect
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Sierra Choice
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sue?
Dr Sue emailed me and kept in contact for aver a year until I had my lung valve put in. He was very kind and seemed to really care
About Dr. Richard Sue, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053320168
Education & Certifications
- University of California Los Angeles School of MedicineLos Angeles CA
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sue works at
Dr. Sue speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.