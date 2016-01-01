Dr. Sullivan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Sullivan, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Sullivan, MD
Dr. Richard Sullivan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
Rochester Immediate Care2745 W Ridge Rd, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 225-5252
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Richard Sullivan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1023168796
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
