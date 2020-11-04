Dr. Richard Sultan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Sultan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Sultan, DO
Dr. Richard Sultan, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Sultan's Office Locations
Pediatric Neurology - Neptune19 Davis Ave Fl 5, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-3490
Meridian Pediatric Associates81 Davis Ave Ste 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-3479
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He blends kindness and compassion with competance He is straightforward and engages our child with great care!
About Dr. Richard Sultan, DO
- Pediatric Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1295700359
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sultan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sultan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sultan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sultan works at
Dr. Sultan has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sultan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sultan speaks Hebrew.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultan.
