Overview of Dr. Richard Swails, DPM

Dr. Richard Swails, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.



Dr. Swails works at Richard W Swails, DPM, PC in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.