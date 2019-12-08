Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Swanson, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Swanson, MD
Dr. Richard Swanson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Dr. Swanson's Office Locations
CHA Cambridge Hospital1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
This Dr. Saved my life. He is very kind and very knowledgeable, he is not the type of surgeon that just wants to cut. He. Treats you with respect and doesn't do surgery unless it's absolutely necessary. He really is a miracle worker.
About Dr. Richard Swanson, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1467402990
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.