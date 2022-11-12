See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Richard Swedarsky, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Tacoma, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Richard Swedarsky, DO

Dr. Richard Swedarsky, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Swedarsky works at Franciscan Spine Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swedarsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Spine Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 12, 2022
    Dr. Swedarsky is amazing! He immediately put me at ease with his kind, genuine disposition. He has a perfect balance between task vs. relationship orientation. The hand nerve test- pain was incomprehensible & unexpected. My pain threshold- disappointing. Dr. Swedarsky was kind & tolerant throughout my unconventional reactions as I bounced from laughter to tears- over talkative to swearing through clenched teeth. He naturally possesses the qualities all patients hope for in a doctor.
    -Clovis — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Swedarsky, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • Male
    • 1780947846
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Swedarsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swedarsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swedarsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swedarsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swedarsky works at Franciscan Spine Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Swedarsky’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Swedarsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swedarsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swedarsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swedarsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

