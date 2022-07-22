Overview of Dr. Richard Tallarico, MD

Dr. Richard Tallarico, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Tallarico works at Upstate Rheumatology At Bone & Joint Center in East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.