Dr. Richard Tallman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tallman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Tallman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Tallman, MD
Dr. Richard Tallman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Tallman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tallman's Office Locations
-
1
North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-1111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Westlake1250 S Capital of Texas Hwy Bldg 3 Fl 1, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 901-3911
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tallman?
Dr. Tallman is an excellent doctor. The amount of detail that he goes into when discussing things with you is unparalleled. He is gracious with his time and it really seems like he wants the best for his patients. My appointment with him was like a lesson, and I came away from it feeling that I really have some viable tools to better my health. Not one thing I said was ignored or overlooked. It was like he'd been my doctor for years, but I was a new patient! I appreciate this man and his sincerity very much! See Dr. Tallman!
About Dr. Richard Tallman, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1033175799
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Mayo Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tallman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tallman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tallman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tallman works at
Dr. Tallman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tallman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tallman speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tallman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tallman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tallman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tallman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.