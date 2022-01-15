Dr. Richard Teed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Teed, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Teed, MD
Dr. Richard Teed, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Teed's Office Locations
Vascular Specialists of Central Florida80 W Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 987-2996
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
My personal experience was exceptional from diagnosis to post op. Dr. Teed and his staff were very professional as well as informative. I was very pleased with the entire process. Would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Richard Teed, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1396944831
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Carilion Medical Center|Carillon Clinic
- Carilion Medical Center
- Ross University|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
