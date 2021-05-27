Dr. Richard Tepper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Tepper, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Tepper, MD
Dr. Richard Tepper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Tepper works at
Dr. Tepper's Office Locations
-
1
Associates in Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery (Springfield)955 S Springfield Ave Ste 105 Bldg A, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (908) 520-4248
-
2
Associates in Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery33 Overlook Rd Ste 411, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 520-4128
-
3
Associates Plastic/Aesthetc Sgy27 Mountain Blvd Ste 9, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 520-4247
-
4
Office522 E BROAD ST, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 520-4249
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tepper?
Dr. Tepper and his staff are outstanding. If I could provide a ten star rating I would. The office personnel are extremely friendly and professional. Dr. Tepper explained everything to my husband and I. There was no question unanswered. This is our first visit and I found Dr. Tepper and his staff to be excellent healthcare providers. The staff and Dr. Tepper were incredible.
About Dr. Richard Tepper, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396768354
Education & Certifications
- Institute For Reconstr Pl Surgery Nyu Med Center
- Northwestern University McGaw Med Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern Univ Sch of Med/Northwestern Mem Hosp
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tepper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tepper accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tepper using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tepper works at
Dr. Tepper speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tepper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tepper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.