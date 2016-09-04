See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Southampton, PA
Dr. Richard Tepper, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Richard Tepper, MD

Dr. Richard Tepper, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Penn State University and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Tepper works at Infectious Diseases Associates, P.C. in Southampton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tepper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Infectious Diseases Associates PC
    729 Grove Ave Unit 4, Southampton, PA 18966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Endocarditis
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Endocarditis

Treatment frequency



Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
Bacteremia Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Clostridium Difficile Colitis Chevron Icon
German Measles Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Associated With AIDS Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Measles Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mumps Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumococcal Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumocystis jiroveci Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pseudomonas Infections Chevron Icon
Scarlet Fever Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 04, 2016
    I saw him at St. Mary's and he diagnosed something that a few other people completely missed. He was patient and willing to discuss and answer questions. When I tried to call him he wasn't able to answer but quickly returned the call. I am currently recommending him to family. I did not schedule an appt or visit his office.
    Richboro, PA — Sep 04, 2016
    About Dr. Richard Tepper, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1588639165
    Education & Certifications

    • State University Of New York
    • Medical College of Pennslyvania
    • Penn State University
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Holy Redeemer Hospital
    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Lower Bucks Hospital
    • Nazareth Hospital
    • St. Mary Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Tepper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tepper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tepper works at Infectious Diseases Associates, P.C. in Southampton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Tepper’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tepper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tepper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

