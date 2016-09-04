Dr. Richard Tepper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Tepper, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Tepper, MD
Dr. Richard Tepper, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Penn State University and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Tepper's Office Locations
-
1
Infectious Diseases Associates PC729 Grove Ave Unit 4, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw him at St. Mary's and he diagnosed something that a few other people completely missed. He was patient and willing to discuss and answer questions. When I tried to call him he wasn't able to answer but quickly returned the call. I am currently recommending him to family. I did not schedule an appt or visit his office.
About Dr. Richard Tepper, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1588639165
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York
- Medical College of Pennslyvania
- Penn State University
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- Nazareth Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tepper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tepper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tepper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tepper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tepper, there are benefits to both methods.