Dr. Richard Texada, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Texada, MD
Dr. Richard Texada, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Texada's Office Locations
Neuro Medical Clinic of CENLA LLC3311 Prescott Rd, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 321-2998
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Texada, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1063410074
Education & Certifications
- Methodist University Hospital|U Tenn
- Charity Hospital
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
