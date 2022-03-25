Dr. Texada Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Texada Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Texada Jr, MD
Dr. Richard Texada Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Texada Jr works at
Dr. Texada Jr's Office Locations
Maynard E Garrett MD Apmc985 Robert Blvd Ste 103, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 520-0909
Sterling Surgical Hospital989 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 520-0909
Northlake Neurological Institute64301 HIGHWAY 434, Lacombe, LA 70445 Directions (985) 882-4500Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Paradigm Health995 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 520-0909Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had Shoulder pain for three years. Did physical therapy for 5 months then was sent to Keesler. Did all the imaging needed for it. Keesler said all they could give me was ICY HOT!! I immediately asked for a second opinion. I was then sent to DR. Texada. He looked at the imaging and then said that everything looked great. So his question was what can he do for me. I told him all the pain I was having and how it affected my work and home life. He listened and told me, "well just because the images look good, doesn't mean you are good." He perfomed surgery on my shoulder and found that it was a mess in there. He cleaned it up, and even shave some of the bone so mine were hitting. I can say its been over a year and no pain or problems at all. Thank You Dr. Texada!! I can finally play catch with my boys and enjoy life again.
About Dr. Richard Texada Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1790751030
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Texada Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Texada Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Texada Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Texada Jr.
