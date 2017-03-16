Overview of Dr. Richard Thigpen, MD

Dr. Richard Thigpen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Thigpen works at Baby and Company in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.