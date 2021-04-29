Dr. Richard Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Thompson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denver, CO.
Thompson Facial Plastics3150 E 3rd Ave Ste 200, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 963-0284
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have had one visit with Dr. Thompson. There is a long wait to get an appointment, my wait was 2 months. I have had hoarseness, chronic cough and throat clearing on an increasing basis for at least the last two years . I was referred in 2019 to an ENT, who dismissed my complaints and told me it was allergies. At my visit with Dr. Thompson, he was VERY thorough, and listened carefully. He took my symptoms seriously, and noted I had an enlarged thyroid. He ordered a thyroid ultrasound, which showed a large nodule, which has been biopsied, and now I am awaiting results. It was a very positive office experience from beginning to end. I look forward to getting my problem figured out and resolved.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1811331721
