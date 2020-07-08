Overview of Dr. Richard Thrasher III, MD

Dr. Richard Thrasher III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.



Dr. Thrasher III works at ENT Centers of North Texas in McKinney, TX with other offices in Allen, TX and Celina, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.