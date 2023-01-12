Dr. Richard Thunder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thunder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Thunder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Thunder, MD
Dr. Richard Thunder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mammoth Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Thunder works at
Dr. Thunder's Office Locations
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners9850 Genesee Ave Ste 210, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 535-1075
Mammoth Orthopedic Institute at Mammoth Hospital85 Sierra Park Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546 Directions (760) 924-4084Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mammoth Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Thunder by a friend. I was very impressed with his direct, no nonsense approach. If you want ‘warm and fuzzy’, this is not your doctor. But if you want a brilliant, straightforward physician who can work miracles, I highly recommend him. He performed hip replacement for me in December. I have had literally zero pain post-surgery after suffering for two-plus years. Highly recommend him as an exceptionally competent, straight forward surgeon.
About Dr. Richard Thunder, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1780602276
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thunder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thunder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thunder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thunder has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thunder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Thunder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thunder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thunder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thunder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.