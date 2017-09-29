Dr. Richard Tilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Tilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Tilson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.
Dr. Tilson works at
Locations
-
1
Integrated Gastroenterology Consultants PC20 Research Pl Ste 220, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Directions (617) 441-7720
-
2
Lawrence General Hospital1 General St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 983-0488
-
3
Northeast Endoscopy Center LLC59 Lowes Way, Lowell, MA 01851 Directions (978) 349-2146
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tilson?
Dr. Tilson is amazing. He is warm and friendly. Even as a new patient he saw me immediately for abdominal pain. He scheduled two different procedures, the one he is able to do himself was scheduled the next day and the other test 6 days later. He was attentive and made sure he thoroughly went through every possible option for me.
About Dr. Richard Tilson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1346336831
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Georgetown U MC
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tilson works at
Dr. Tilson has seen patients for Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.