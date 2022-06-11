Dr. Torbeck III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Torbeck III, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Torbeck III, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Locations
Saint Vincents Comprehensive Cancer Center325 W 15th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (516) 326-4160Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Taylor & Wegener LLC50 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 775-3526
Breathe Well Corp.1200 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 493-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery of mohs on 6/9/22 . From the first time in the office of mount senai his whole team was 10/10 waiting time 10/10 his services has been outstanding ! Thank you so much !! He took my case and been nothing but positive . I’m cancer free ! Thank you so much !!! I highly recommend him !
About Dr. Richard Torbeck III, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1700229283
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
