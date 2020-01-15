Dr. Richard Trevino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trevino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Trevino, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Trevino, MD
Dr. Richard Trevino, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Trevino's Office Locations
John J Granato Jr MD175 N Jackson Ave Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 538-1436Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I like this doctor. Solved my problem and was very caring.
About Dr. Richard Trevino, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, German, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Oak Knoll Naval Regional Medical Center
- Balboa Naval Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Trevino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trevino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trevino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trevino has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trevino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trevino speaks German, Portuguese and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Trevino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trevino.
