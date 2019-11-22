Overview of Dr. Richard Trosch, MD

Dr. Richard Trosch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Trosch works at Millennium Medical Group in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Restless Leg Syndrome and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.