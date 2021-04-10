See All Urologists in Lake Barrington, IL
Dr. Richard Troy, MD

Urology
4.5 (51)
Map Pin Small Lake Barrington, IL
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Troy, MD

Dr. Richard Troy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Troy works at Comprehensive Urologic Care in Lake Barrington, IL with other offices in Crystal Lake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Troy's Office Locations

    Comprehensive Urologic Care - Lake Barrington
    22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 201, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 382-5080
    Comprehensive Urologic Care - Crystal Lake
    360 Station Dr Ste 110, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 382-5080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cystitis
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UniCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 10, 2021
    Dr. Troy is an exceptionally great doctor. He has saved my life twice, once in 2005 and again in 2017. Both times from kidney failure. The first time I lost one kidney from stage 3B cancer. Two doctors were telling me at that time I had 4 months to live. Dr. Troy and my radiologist saved me. The second time in 2016 I was sent 50 miles away to Rush Hospital in Chicago with a 3 1/2 centimeter kidney stone as a candidate for the Da Vinci Robot. Rush sent me home to wait indefinitely for surgery. I contacted Dr. Troy who performed the surgery at Good Shepherd quickly within a short time and saved me again. I did not lose my only kidney. Dr. Troy is extremely competent. He is a joy to visit, always pleasant and optimistic. My family and I are very grateful to know him.
    Demetra Joyce — Apr 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Troy, MD
    About Dr. Richard Troy, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922110212
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Troy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Troy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Troy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Troy has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Troy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
