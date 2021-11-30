Dr. Tsou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Tsou, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Tsou, MD
Dr. Richard Tsou, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Tsou's Office Locations
Melanie M. Lau M.d. Inc.1329 Lusitana St Ste 406, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 537-6968Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has helped me get through a rough time with cancer and I would definitely trust and recommend him to anyone
About Dr. Richard Tsou, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1841365830
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsou has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsou.
