Overview of Dr. Richard Tsou, MD

Dr. Richard Tsou, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Tsou works at Melanie M. Lau M.d. Inc. in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.