Dr. Richard Tyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Tyer, MD
Dr. Richard Tyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with UT Health Athens and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Tyer's Office Locations
Neurology Associates of Tyler, P.A.312 E 5th St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-6789
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Athens
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had a stroke, we saw a tele-neurologist in the hospital, who gave a diagnosis, but his explanation was so overly simplistic that we wanted to have an actual doctor check him. We loved Dr. Tyer! He is no nonsense, spoke to us like we were intelligent beings, yet gave analogies easily understood.
About Dr. Richard Tyer, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1043238546
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Med Br
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Rice University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyer has seen patients for Epilepsy, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyer.
