Dr. Richard Tyson, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Tyson, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.

Dr. Tyson works at Mid State Pulmonary Associates in Nashville, TN with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mid State Pulmonary Associates
    300 20th Ave N Ste G4, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-5098
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Murfreesboro
    1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 450, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-5098

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Sleep Apnea
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 14, 2019
    I found Dr. Tyson to be extremely competent and a good listener. He addressed my concerns and fully explained options for my condition. I would unequivocally recommend him.
    — Aug 14, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Tyson, MD

    Specialties
    Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1578604906
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Medical Education
    Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Johns Hopkins University
    Board Certifications
    Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
