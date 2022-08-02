Overview of Dr. Richard Unger Jr, MD

Dr. Richard Unger Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Unger Jr works at NEUROLOGY INSTITUTE OF MELBOURNE in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.