Dr. Richard Unger, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Unger, MD
Dr. Richard Unger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Unger's Office Locations
Danville Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Psc333 S 3rd St Ste B, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 236-8730
Hospital Affiliations
- Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital
- Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Unger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1902211832
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
