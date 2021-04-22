Dr. Richard Ungvarsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ungvarsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Ungvarsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Ungvarsky, MD
Dr. Richard Ungvarsky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Ungvarsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ungvarsky's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Urology Inc6707 Powers Blvd Ste 309, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 886-1247
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ungvarsky?
Dr. Ungvarsky is one of the smartest and kindest doctors I have ever met. His knowledge of a problem is top notch. He performed hernia repair and cyst repair on me. I give him the highest recommendation of any doctor, and I would recommend him to my family and friends. I know I can turn to him for help, and he'll always be there.
About Dr. Richard Ungvarsky, MD
- General Surgery
- English, French
- 1861492142
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ungvarsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ungvarsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ungvarsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ungvarsky works at
Dr. Ungvarsky speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ungvarsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ungvarsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ungvarsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ungvarsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.