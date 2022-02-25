Dr. Richard Uribe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uribe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Uribe, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Uribe, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Herndon, VA. They graduated from University Of North Carolina-Chapel Hill School Of Medicine Chapel Hill Nc and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Uribe works at
Locations
Herndon Family Medicine An Inova Partner381 Elden St Ste 1000, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 481-1505
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Uribe has great bedside manner, he listens and is thorough. I felt he really cared about helping me to feel better which included many referrals and additional testing. On top of it he was very responsive to my many questions I asked through the online portal. I highly recommend him and will definitely continue your to see him.
About Dr. Richard Uribe, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bon Secours-VCU St. Francis Primary Care Sports Medicine
- VCU - Fairfax Family Practice
- Inova Fairfax Hospital/ Vcu Fairfax Family Practice
- University Of North Carolina-Chapel Hill School Of Medicine Chapel Hill Nc
- University Of Florida / Gainesville
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
