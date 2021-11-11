Dr. Richard Urso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Urso, MD
Dr. Richard Urso, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Gramercy2855 Gramercy St, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 558-8711
Sugar Land - Fluor Daniel1447 Highway 6 Ste 110, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 565-2020
Houston Eye Associates22659 Highway 59 N Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 565-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Very friendly and nice staff! Dr. Urso was extremely pleasant and nice and took the time to answer my questions. He never rushed me or tried to sway my decisions. I felt he was very knowledgeable and I feel confident in his level of expertise. So glad to have found an ophthalmologist in Houston that I feel good about!
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Houston Eye Assocs
- U Tex Southwestern/Parkland Meml Hosp
- U Tex Southwestern
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- Ophthalmology
