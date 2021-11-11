Overview of Dr. Richard Urso, MD

Dr. Richard Urso, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Urso works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX and Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.