Dr. Vagley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Vagley, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Vagley, MD
Dr. Richard Vagley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gulf Shores, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College.
Dr. Vagley's Office Locations
Mccollough Plastic Surgery Clinic350 Cypress Bend Blvd, Gulf Shores, AL 36542 Directions (251) 967-7600
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner , he was very realistic about my goals. I was so nervous about having loose skin. I was going to spend a lot of money on getting the J-plasma . Dr Vagley ensured me that my skin would contract with time and my stomach looks amazing my back is snatched and my butt looks so natural . I am loving my results. I am 6 weeks post op . I have been recommending Dr V to others and would definitely go back if I needed anything else done . I was in Miami for 7 days Dr V was available anytime I needed to speak or see him . I know some of the other Drs at Spectrum didn’t even see their patients for post op appointments.
About Dr. Richard Vagley, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1295816775
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- UPMC Mercy
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vagley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vagley.
