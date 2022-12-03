Overview of Dr. Richard Van Dyken, MD

Dr. Richard Van Dyken, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago Stritch (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Van Dyken works at SHMG Internal Medicine - 426 Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.