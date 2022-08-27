Dr. Vanderbrook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Vanderbrook, MD
Dr. Richard Vanderbrook, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Radiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Regional Radiology1202 S. Tyler Street, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
Have severe sciatica and lower back pain and was seen by Dr. Ramirez of Touro and then referred for epidurals after meds were not helping much. Dr Vanderbrook administered the epidurals and was wonderful. As a matter of fact the entire team that was on that day was awesome! Dr. Vanderbrook listens, explains beautifully and has a great sense of humor!!
- Ochsner Clinic
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Vanderbrook accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
