Dr. Richard Veglia, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (2)
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Veglia, DPM

Dr. Richard Veglia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Veglia works at Southside Foot Care in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Veglia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard Veglia Dpm PC
    1512 Pleasanton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 924-7553

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Richard Veglia, DPM

  • Podiatry
  • 44 years of experience
  • English
  • 1730147380
Education & Certifications

  • PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Veglia, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Veglia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Veglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Veglia works at Southside Foot Care in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Veglia’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Veglia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veglia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

