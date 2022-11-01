Dr. Vera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Vera, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Vera, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Baylor University Medical Center and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Vera works at
Locations
-
1
Richard L. Vera MD PA1615 Lancaster Dr Ste 150, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 424-4151
-
2
Baylor Scott & White Hospital Medicine- Grapevine1650 W College St Ste 150, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 421-0279
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Baylor University Medical Center
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vera?
Dr Vera is caring, explains options and very competent. His staff is kind, understanding and answers questions in a way you can understand.
About Dr. Richard Vera, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1003866377
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vera works at
Dr. Vera has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Vera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.