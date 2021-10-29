Dr. Richard Vest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Vest, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Vest, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Simpsonville, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 114 Hospital Dr # A-1, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 235-7665
Southview Medical Group, P.C.833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 500, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-4679
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
After my Cardiologist had prescribed many Afib meds that were ineffective, he referred me to Dr Vest for a Cardiac Ablation. In addition, a glowing recommendation came from a “medical professional friend”whose Father was treated successfully by Dr. Vest. My friend said, “Dr Vest was the absolute best in his field, and she wouldn’t trust anyone else with her Father’s Ablation.” Her father has been Afib free for several years. Dr. Vest is extremely competent, highly-skilled, empathic and compassionate. It was so refreshing to have a Dr. that actually listened to my concerns, and took his time to answer all my questions. Dr Vest explained the procedure in detail including what to expect post-op. His staff was also excellent, knowledgeable and friendly. I highly recommend him to anyone in need of an Electrocardiologist. My Ablation was performed on May 5, 2021, and time has proven it to be very successful. “Dr Richard Vest is the ABSOLUTE VERY Best.”
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1457557415
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Vest accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vest has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vest on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vest. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vest.
