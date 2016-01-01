Overview

Dr. Richard Vetter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Fargo, ND. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Vetter works at Essentia Health-West Fargo Clinic in West Fargo, ND with other offices in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.