Dr. Richard Veyna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Veyna, MD
Dr. Richard Veyna, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Veyna's Office Locations
Michigan Head and Spine Institute43475 Dalcoma Dr Ste 150, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (877) 784-3667
Pontiac44200 Woodward Ave Ste 112, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (877) 784-3667
Southfield29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (877) 784-3667Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cofinity
- Dimension Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life after a serious car accident which could have left me paralyzed permanently. I returned to my teaching job, which I loved. God bless your skillful gifts, Dr. Venya.
About Dr. Richard Veyna, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457337230
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Henry Ford Health System
- Henry Ford Hospital
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Baylor University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veyna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veyna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veyna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veyna has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veyna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Veyna speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Veyna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veyna.
