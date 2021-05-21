Overview of Dr. Richard Wagner, DO

Dr. Richard Wagner, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Euless, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Medical City Las Colinas and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Wagner works at Under Construction in Euless, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Miscarriages, Amniocentesis and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.