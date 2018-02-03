Overview of Dr. Richard Wagner, MD

Dr. Richard Wagner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Wagner works at Barrington Family Institute in Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.